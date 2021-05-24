Assessment teams told to ensure that no one is left out

Assessment teams and officials currently on the ground in the West have been told to ensure that no one is left out.

After visiting flood-affected areas in Ba yesterday, Minister for Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu told his teams they need to identify priority areas and act quickly to resolve them.

Seruiratu says coordination and communication will be vital in reaching Fijians that are affected and assisting them.

“But for us, do it quickly when weather permits and make sure that no one is left because right now it’s not so much about the devastation of TC Cody but it’s the rainfall and flood so you can start identifying your priority areas.”

He also says that agriculture will be important because of the implications for food security.

The Minister says for electricity and water supply, the restoration is in the hands of the service providers who are working around the clock.

Seruiratu also reminded his teams of the need to ensure COVID safety protocols are followed, especially at evacuation centers.

“Let’s tend to those people in the evacuation centers. Their safety and wellbeing includes COVID protocols. We will leave it to you. Health will probably not be in a position to visit all the evacuation centers, but you all know the COVID protocols. “

He says Fijians should only return to their homes once it’s safe for them to do so.