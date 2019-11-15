Assessment on beche-de-mer stock have begun: Koroilavesau

The Ministry of Fisheries has noted that despite the ban on beche-de-mer harvesting, there is a slow recovery of depleted stock.

Fisheries Minister Semi Koroilavesau says there was a substantial decline in the stocks before the commodity was banned.

Koroilavesau adds their stock assessments have begun, but these will take time as there is a vast area to be covered.

Article continues after advertisement

“While Fiji has 28 species of beche-de-mer, surveys conducted in Moala, Cicia and Noco only identified 13 species to be available. While this is commendable the density is still low. Only a few species have densities higher than the sustainable reference level.”

Koroilavesau says overharvesting saw the implementation of a ban in 2017 and there have been 1, 256 inspections conducted since then.

The inspections include private entities and trading companies such as fish exporters and restaurants.