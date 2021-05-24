Assessment and repairs done in Ono-i-Lau

Minister for Infrastructure, Jone Usamate led a government delegation as first responders after the volcanic eruption in Tonga, to visit Fijians in Ono-i-Lau Island.

The purpose of the trip was to conduct an assessment and distribute food rations and other essential items to the four villages on the island.

These include Nukuni, Lovoni, Matokana and Doi.

Usamate says the teams have conducted an assessment on house damage, solar home system, seawall, boreholes, water quality test and air test.

They are also repairing telephones and distributing vegetable seedlings.

Furthermore, an awareness session was also conducted by the Fisheries and Health Ministries as well as the Mineral Resources Department.