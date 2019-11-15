Assault, violence and bullying should not be a norm

Psychologist Selina Kuruleca says the viral video of the alleged brutal beating of a student at a school in Tailevu should be categorized as secondary assault.

Kuruleca says such behavior is a reflection of how children are raised at home.

She says bullying is normally a repeated course of action targeted towards a certain individual while assault is the beating of a person causing harm.

Responding to comments made that such incidents are the norm in boarding schools, Kuruleca says this behavior is intolerable.

“So this is an initiation than we need to change the initiation. We need to look for healthier ways to initiate people. We need to look at other ways that’s safe, fun for people to be initiated, otherwise than you’re just heading not towards a better life for yourself as a bully but you’re going down the wrong path”.

She is urging victims of bullying, assault and violence to seek support and break the culture of silence.

“For people who are thinking that this behavior is funny, it’s not. You need to check yourself and you need to go and get help. For victims and people who are falling prey to others belittling them, teasing them, assaulting them. You need to tell an adult. You need to tell your friends and they should be able to stand up and stop that behavior”.

Meanwhile, Police are urging Fijians to refrain from further sharing the video on social media as it is generating more online attacks towards the families of the alleged perpetrators.