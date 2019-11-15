Assault victim dies in hospital

A bus driver who was allegedly assaulted in Nausori last Saturday has passed away.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says investigators will await the post mortem examination result before they take the next course of action.

It’s alleged that three men including a teacher allegedly assaulted the driver following a heated argument at the Nausori Bus Stand.

The three have already been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and are in remand.