Assault on health professional cowardly act

The public is being urged to implore other mechanisms to report discipline issues pertaining to health workers rather than resorting to assault.

Minister for Health Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete made the call after a doctor was allegedly assaulted at the Wainibokasi Hospital in Nausori earlier this week.

The doctor who was on duty was allegedly assaulted by a woman.

Police have confirmed the suspect has been charged and appeared in court already.

Doctor Waqainabete has condemned the alleged assault labelling it a cowardly act.

“Majority of our professionals are female, it’s unacceptable to assault them, especially when we want to empower women and we are against gender-based violence.”

Seventy percent of health professionals in the country are females.

Doctor Waqainabete adds people will have differences in opinion with health professions however, violence is never an excuse to solve these differences.