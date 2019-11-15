Assault claims against police officers on social media not true

An internal investigation into the alleged Police assault case in Nakasi has revealed that the social media post claiming that Police allegedly assaulted a man is not true.

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says four officers were injured during the attack while two officers who were off duty and were attempting to assist the alleged victim are also under investigation.

On the 10th October, a report was received at the Nakasi Police Station after curfew hours of a group of men drinking homebrew in a public place at Qiqi Place Davuilevu Housing.

Police say this has also been confirmed through CCTV footage obtained during the course of the investigation.

Tudravu says a team of officers were deployed whereby the men ran away and were later seen back at the same spot where another call was made requesting assistance.

Another team of officers were again deployed to the scene in an unmarked police vehicle whereby they quickly dispersed again however, they managed to find one of them who had entered a private compound where another drinking party was taking place.

Tudravu says the officers complied with the process of asking permission to enter the compound which was allowed, whereby the officers were allegedly confronted by a group of men including the two off duty officers.

Five people including the four police officers were injured in the process but they managed to arrest one of the men who was allegedly part of the group who were drinking in public.

Tudravu highlights that on the night of the incident a report was lodged by the four police officers against the alleged victim and the two officers for assault and obstruction.

The alleged victim based on the social media post has since been charged with failure to comply with orders, obstruction and resisting arrest.

The two off duty police officers are also under investigation for alleged obstruction and are being put through the internal disciplinary processes.

The Acting Commissioner is requesting the public to trust that the processes will be followed in a transparent manner, and if there is enough evidence to support claims made against Police officers, independent legal advice or the sanctioning of charges will be sought from the Office of the DPP.

Tudravu says officers are being constantly reminded that if they abuse their authority or fail to uphold the principles of human rights, then they will be dealt with according to the law.