Assault charges against thirteen police officers

Thirteen police officers were charged by the Director of Public Prosecutions for various offences last month.

Five officers were charged in relation to a case in Naqia, Tailevu.

The charges consist of acts intended to cause grievous harm, assault causing actual bodily harm, common assault, and conspiracy to defeat justice and interference with witnesses.

In another incident, eight police officers were charged with various serious offences in relation to a case in Tavua.

The charges consist of assault causing actual bodily harm, acts intended to cause grievous harm, aiding and abetting assault causing actual bodily harm, aiding and abetting acts intended to cause grievous harm, common assault, giving a false statement on oath and conspiracy to defeat justice and interference with witnesses.

A total of 49 people were charged last month by the DPP with a total of 68 counts of separate incidents.

Of the 49 accused persons, seven were juveniles.

The juveniles were charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and theft offences.

There were four incidents where the accused and the victims were related to one another.

A 33-year-old man was charged with the murder of his 27-year-old wife. The accused allegedly stabbed his wife with a knife.

In another incident, a 38-year-old Bangladeshi male was charged with the murder of his two flatmates.

There were two separate incidents of arson.

In one incident, a 40-year-old man was charged for setting his brother-in-law’s house on fire while in another incident a 48-year-old man was charged for setting his sister’s house on fire.

A 38-year-old man was charged with acts intended to cause grievous harm to his 37-year-old brother.

The accused allegedly struck his brother with a cleaver.

Cash and assorted items ranging from $19 to $5,933 were stolen during the alleged aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and theft offences which consisted of home invasions, shop burglaries, and daylight and night street robberies.

A 21-year-old man was charged with unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

The accused allegedly had in his possession 117 kilograms of cannabis sativa.