Assailants who attacked taxi driver still on the run

Police are waiting for a taxi driver, who was assaulted and robbed to recover before they interview him.

53-year-old Muni Kumar was allegedly assaulted by two passengers who asked to be dropped off in Lami on Saturday.

While en route he was allegedly beaten, tied up and thrown out of the taxi in Makoi, Nasinu.

Article continues after advertisement

The victim remains admitted at the CWM hospital.

The taxi registration LT 1321 is still missing.