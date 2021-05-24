Home

Aspen medical team arrive in Fiji

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 4, 2022 4:40 am
Aspen Medical has arrived in the country. [Source: Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum/ Twitter]

Good news for Fiji and the Health sector as a team from Aspen Medical has arrived in the country.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says after two years of pandemic-imposed delays, open-heart surgeries and other life-saving treatments are on their way to being provided in Fiji.

Sayed-Khaiyum says an Aspen Medical team is in the country upgrading the Ba and Lautoka hospitals to offer these services.

He says doors to these services will open in a few months.

