Aspen medical team arrive in Fiji

Good news for Fiji and the Health sector as a team from Aspen Medical has arrived in the country.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says after two years of pandemic-imposed delays, open-heart surgeries and other life-saving treatments are on their way to being provided in Fiji.

Sayed-Khaiyum says an Aspen Medical team is in the country upgrading the Ba and Lautoka hospitals to offer these services.

He says doors to these services will open in a few months.