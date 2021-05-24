Aspen Medical private partnership will continue

The Aspen Medical Pty Ltd of Australia is currently going through an approvals process in regards to the development and management of the Ba and Lautoka hospitals.

This has been confirmed by Australia’s Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Zed Seselja who was briefed on the public-private partnership at the Lautoka Hospital.

“They were certainly telling me that they hoped to be commencing very soon. I think they are going through an approvals process now. The plans are very advanced and obviously, over the next couple of years we would see that construction take place.”

Seselja says he is confident that the Aspen team will do wonders in upgrading the medical facilities.

Under the PPP arrangements, Aspen Medical will develop, partially finance, upgrade, operate and maintain Lautoka and the new Ba sub-divisional hospital with FNPF as major finance partners.

The current staff of both Ba and Lautoka hospitals will also not lose their jobs when Aspen Medical takes over.