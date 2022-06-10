Aspen Medical international team visits Lautoka and Ba Hospitals

Aspen Medical International Team with CEO Annette Owttrim. [Source: Supplied]

A team of senior executives from Aspen Medical’s global head office and Middle East office visited Lautoka and Ba Hospitals this week.

The visit was to provide technical assistance and expertise with the progress of the Public-Private Partnership in Fiji.

Aspen Medical Fiji Chief Executive, Annette Owttrim says the visiting team has provided strategic support during this transition phase at both the Hospitals.

Owttrim says this is the high level of expertise they can attract from their global office to assist in progressing with the PPP.

She adds the international team is in Fiji for an official visit to review their processes and provide valuable support.

Owttrim says the talented team will take away some of the challenges they are facing and provide solutions that will allow them to continue to work towards providing a robust healthcare system for the benefit of all Fijians.

Aspen Medical has been managing both Lautoka and Ba Hospitals for over two months now.

Health Care (Fiji) Pte Limited, trading as Aspen Medical, commenced managing Lautoka Hospital on April 1st, and Ba Hospital on April 9th as part of the company’s Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with the Fijian Government.

Health Care (Fiji) Pte Ltd is a Public-Private Partnership company formed between the Fiji National Provident Fund and Aspen Medical to manage Lautoka Hospital and Ba Hospital under a contract with the Fijian Government.