Asia-Pacific Regional Convention to benefit most Fijians

Fijians can now explore employment opportunities and apply for placements at various tertiary institutions in Asian countries.

This was made possible after the parliament recently endorsed that Fiji ratifies the UNESCO 2011 Asia-Pacific Regional Convention on the recognition of Higher Education qualifications.

Fiji Higher Education Commission Communications Officer Epi Rawalai says the decision was timely to ease labour mobility and the recognition of Fiji’s expertise as well as qualifications in other countries which has been a challenge in the past years.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is very important for our nation it will allow our people to work confidently with their qualification in the Asia-Pacific region getting to do further studies or employment, so the recognition of qualifications. Those who are doing partial studies they can complete in other countries who parties with the Asia-Pacific Regional Convention. It is often a great challenge for our people to have their qualification recognized in other parts of the world”.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum had earlier told parliament that the initiative will ensure Fijians access to quality education institutes and employment opportunities in the Asian countries or other member countries.

There are currently 15 member countries under the Asia-Pacific Regional Convention.