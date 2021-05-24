Ashabhai invests $27m in new warehouses

Ashabhai & Co. PTE Ltd has currently invested $27 million in new warehouses.

The company has an ongoing warehouse project in Nadi worth $20 million and has invested $7 million in their new cold freezer warehouse in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

While conducting the groundbreaking ceremony today, Company Director Harish Patel says they are delighted to expand their business.

“This is more of a capacity-building exercise for the Ashabhai group, so this facility is going to be our cold storage facility and a manufacturing warehouse storage as well, so with this capacity, our total space Fiji-wide will come to about 20,000 square meters.”

The new warehouse will create job opportunities for many Fijians once it’s completed.

Patel adds that there are plans in place to upgrade their western dairy plant to make it a world-class production facility.