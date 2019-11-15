Ash Wednesday a time to re-focus in life – Father Peter Loy Chong

Ash Wednesday is a time to get back on track and re-focus on being humble in life.

This are the sentiments of Archbishop Peter Loy Chong during his sermon at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Suva this morning.

Archbishop Loy Chong says the beginning of lent is also a time to give up some of the earthly things we cherish in life and focus on being a better person.

Article continues after advertisement

“We want to intensify our life with God, it’s a time that we put our life back on focus so it should be a time of real joy”.

Archbishop Loy Chong says despite the denomination we are part of, it’s crucial to hope for the best in life.