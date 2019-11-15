Asco Motors plants 400 Mahogany trees

Asco Motors employees participated in a tree-planting project in Wailase, Naitasiri over the weekend.

Financial Controller Ronald Kumar says they planted 400 mahogany trees as part of the company’s goal to be more environmentally responsible.

Kumar says this is also part of the Suva dealership’s annual corporate social responsibility and helping reduce carbon emissions in a meaningful way.

He says Asco Motors plans to expand the tree planting initiative in the coming months which will also support the local communities financially.