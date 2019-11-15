Asco Motors anticipates increased spending to help stimulate economy

Motor vehicle dealer Asco Motors anticipates increased spending by the government to help stimulate the economy.

Chief Executive Craig Sims who says while he has no specific expectations in the budget today, he is mindful that COVID-19 continues to take its toll on our economy.

Sims says we can hope for the best and continue to work and support the government in this difficult time.

“So, no predictions from me, let’s say. Off course we understand the impacts, no tourism for the economy and let’s see what happens. There will probably I guess be some aid, there will be some tightening of the bills by the government and hopefully there will be some increase spending to stimulate the economy.”

The 2020/2021 National Budget will be announced at 7.30pm tonight.