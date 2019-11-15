Asco Foundation donates $15,000 to FENC Fiji

Asco Foundation today donated $15,000 to the Foundation for the Education of Needy Children.

Asco Motors Director Craig Sims says the donation will enable those children in need to return to classes following the impacts of COVID-19.

Sims says assisting these children will enhance work in communities.

“This is our seventh donation, I guess, to the Fijian community. Over the last two years, we’ve provided around about $100,000 in assistance. So I guess we see education is very key and this is a small way we can help with this.”

The donation according to FENC Fiji will help provide school packs to more than 300 children who face financial difficulties.

The Asco Foundation in its last donation helped provide 338 school packs for children that need assistance.