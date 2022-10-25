Arya praise people’s resilience to still celebrate Diwali

The uniqueness of Diwali in Fiji is that everyone irrespective of race and religion celebrates the auspicious day. [File Photo]

The Arya Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji has praised people’s resilience to still observe the customs and traditions of Diwali despite the financial impact of COVID-19.

Media Liaison Officer Kamlesh Arya says people may not have spent much, but they have still made an effort to celebrate the festival of lights.

“Although we have been through a lot of hardships recently, because of global pandemic – Sabha believes that if we were able to come together in the spirit of oneness, then we’ll be able to overcome all the hurdles in the future.”

Article continues after advertisement

Arya says the festival of lights promotes oneness that has enabled us to overcome our differences and difficulties over the years.

He says Diwali has always encouraged multiculturalism in Fiji.

The Sabha is advising Fijians to learn from the teachings of the different festivals that we observe and to promote them for a prosperous and progressive society.