Arya given new role by Sabha

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
September 22, 2020 6:26 am

The Arya Pratinidhi Sabha has appointed Kamlesh Arya as the Director Education of its National Executive Committee.

The Sabha has formed this Committee to address the new challenges faced by the education sector.

The Committee under the guidance of Arya will work according to the five-year strategic plan that was formed during its annual general meeting earlier this month.

Sabha President Arun Padarath says Arya comes with extensive experience and one of the key roles will be to coordinate all educational programmes at the national level.

 

