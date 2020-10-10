Artists recognized for their efforts

Music artists were recognized for their efforts today as part of Fiji’s 50th Independence Anniversary medal ceremony.

Fiji Performing Rights Association Limited Director Eremasi Tamanisau and artists Waisale Vuniwaqa and Jese Mucunabitu were among the 30 recipients.

“I am deeply humbled and at the same time-honored this kind gesture by the government to recognize the music industry.”

Also recognized for his efforts is former Prime Minister and Opposition MP Sitiveni Rabuka.

“I’m grateful, some have been saying negative comments about the government and the awardees, this is not a government award, this is a state award. The Nation is awarding this in appreciation for what people of the nation have done in the past.”

The founder and owner of Hot Bread Mere Samisoni were also amongst the 30 recipients.

“I feel I’ve been rewarded by the state, by the government of Fiji and by the President and having said that, while we work hard to get to this level. Fijian in the business community and the business industry, there is alot to learn but it’s very easy if you work hard, believe in yourself and do things honestly.”

Other recipients also include Dr Joji Malani, former ambassadors Justice Sekove Naqiolevu and Pio Bosco Tikoisuva to name a few.

Meanwhile, another medal investiture ceremony will be held at the State House tomorrow.