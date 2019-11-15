Art concert to raise funds for musical instruments

A number of local musicians and artists will have a concert in Suva aimed at raising funds for the Fiji Society for the Blind next month.

The funds will go towards the purchasing of musical equipment for the institution.

Labelled as the Mana Voyage in Darkness “I See Love In Your Eyes Art” initiative, Patron Jane Seam says the project also focuses on exposing the many hidden talents in Fiji.

The concert which will be held on the 12th of December also gives back to the community.

“I can organise a concert to support local music and I can organise a concert for very special society. I think this audience will appreciate music ten times more and that they need music ten times more as well. For them to feel the beauty of art. The beauty of nature and the beauty of our vocal channel and human creativity which is instrumental.”

Concert Coordinator, Jenny Seeto says the event will showcase a variety of creative talents which are rarely seen in the local entertainment industry.