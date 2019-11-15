Arrest warrant issued for police officer

An arrest warrant has been issued for a police officer to appear in court.

Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde has asked the High Court to issue the warrant as the officer failed to caution the accused.

As a result, the police officer failed to attend court hence he had no option but to file a nolle prosequi and discontinue the matter.

Pryde says it is of increasing concern that police officers are failing to properly caution suspects on their right to silence upon arrest.

The DPP adds Police officers, like any other witnesses, must respect a court summons to appear and give evidence.

He says the officers who show a lack of respect for the court and its procedures by failing to attend not only let themselves down but let victims of crime down too.

He says there is no excuse for this behaviour.

In an unrelated matter, a second nolle prosequi was filed in court this morning by the DPP for a street mugging of an elderly woman at the Suva Bus Stand in September.

The DPP says this after police lost critical evidence in the case and the Suva City Council deleted the CCTV footage.