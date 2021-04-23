Arrest a last resort says police

The Fiji Police Force as a last resort will arrest anyone moving around unnecessarily or without a genuine reason within the containment areas.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says non-essential movement must cease immediately and good judgment must prevail.

He adds people should grasp the seriousness of what we are currently facing as a nation.

Article continues after advertisement

ACP Tudravu adds that refraining from unnecessary movement within the containment zones will help the efforts of local authorities in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

The Acting Commissioner of Police says restrictions have been issued for the sake of protecting more people from contracting the virus.

ACP Tudravu says they need everyone to support the ongoing efforts in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Police say that they are currently working to process all request for passes for essential businesses and movement within the containment area over the last 24 hours.