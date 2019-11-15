Another round of clean-up in the North

Civil servants in Macuata carried out another round of the LTDD (Leptospirosis, Typhoid, Dengue and Diarrhoea) clean-up campaign today.

With Macuata being the hotspot for Dengue Fever in the Northern Division, the Ministry of Health and the Commissioner Northern’s Office have taken it upon themselves to involve civil servants in cleaning up Labasa.

The areas covered include Vunivau, Vulovi, Batinikama, Siberia, Nacula, Wasavulu, Benau, Korotari and Wailevu.

The teams cleared drains, picked up rubbish and removed items that have a high chance of breeding mosquitoes.

FBC News understands, Vunivau and Batinikama are the red zones for Dengue Fever in Macuata.

The Labasa Town Council is also conducting the Anti-Mosquito clean-up Campaign.

In a public notice, the Council is urging ratepayers to carry out a thorough clean-up of their compounds and remove all bottles, tins, coconut shells, old tyres, old white goods or any other materials that can hold water.