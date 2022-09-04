Around 60 accountants migrated this year: Sayed-Khaiyum

[Source: Fijian Government / Youtube]

Fiji continues to lose experienced people in different fields with 60 accountants having migrated this year alone.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says skilled personnel are moving across due to lucrative offers from overseas markets.

Speaking during the Fiji-Australia and Australia-Fiji Business Councils’ Joint Forum, Sayed-Khaiyum says that losing our skilled workers is a concern.

”There is a large Fijian diaspora in Australia. You have been the beneficiaries of very well-educated Fijians who have left, and continue to poach our people. We understand that this year, around 60 accountants have migrated. We have also lost teachers to Australia”.

Sayed-Khaiyum says a lot of math, science, and physics teachers have been picked up by Australia as well.

He adds government is investing in education to up-skill Fijian employees and counter the brain drain.

Sayed-Khaiyum says education is key to addressing the skill gap and combating the overseas poaching of Fijian skilled workers.