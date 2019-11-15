Around 300 new breast cancer cases recorded every year

Fiji has recorded 187 breast cancer cases from January 2019 to last month alone.

The youngest breast cancer patient is a 20-year-old and 98 percent of those who are diagnosed are females.

Head of Surgery at the CWM Hospital Josese Turagava says people’s reliance on herbal medicine to treat cancer remains a concern for them.

Speaking at the launch of Pinktober today, Turagava says late detection is one of the major issues they face.

“So it’s the behavior of the population, it’s so hard for a lady to develop breast cancer at this day and age to come early for treatment, even well educated people take too long to come to their senses to come for treatment”

Fiji records around 300 new Breast Cancer cases annually.