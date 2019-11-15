Army veterans honored

One-hundred and twenty-nine serving and ex-servicemen and women of the Republic of Fiji Military Force were honored for their service by receiving the 50th Anniversary Medal.

President and RFMF Commander-In-Chief Major-General (Retired) Jioji Konrote says they must maintain the trust and confidence of Fijians at all times.

Konrote says as Commander-In-Chief he is charging them with the responsibility to keep all Fijians safe.

RFMF Commander Viliame Naupoto was proud to see that ex-servicemen endured the heat to participate in the parade.

Naupoto says they were advised to be seated until the moment when they have to receive their medals however, they all opted to participate in the parade which lasted over 2-hours.

Ex-servicemen Major Sanaila Seru says he was not only honoring himself or the tradition of the army but his relatives who also served in the military.

“This is a once in a lifetime parade, they thought I was going to fall, I said no, I’m not going to fall, I’m standing here not only to honour me but also honour my father who was in the Navy during the second world war, my uncle who served in Malaya and also my family that serves in the army.”

Major Seru joined the Army in 1975.

He says receiving the medal was an honor as he also thinks of those he had served with but has passed on.

Major Seru was also part of missions for Lebanon and Sinai.