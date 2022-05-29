Armed bystander kills shooter firing at party in West Virginia

West Virginia police said the man opened fire with an AR-15 rifle. [Source: RNZ]

A US woman has fatally shot a man who opened fire on a crowd of people with a semi-automatic rifle in Charleston, West Virginia.

Dennis Butler, a 37-year-old with an extensive criminal history, was killed after he targeted a group of around 40 people attending a birthday party.

Police spokesman Tony Hazelett said the woman’s quick reaction saved lives and may have prevented a mass shooting.

Article continues after advertisement

It comes amid a national debate over guns after a school shooting in Texas.

Butler had driven by the area earlier on Wednesday evening when he was warned to slow down because children were playing.

He returned armed with an AR-15-type rifle and opened fire from his vehicle on the birthday-graduation party outside the apartment complex in the city.

Hazelett told a news conference that the woman who fired back did not have any law enforcement background. She has not been identified.