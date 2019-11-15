Arm wrestling competition applauded by many

Hundreds of Fijians flocked to Terry Walk in Suva to witness the first-ever arm-wrestling open competition.

Over thirty participants from around Suva took part in the Vodafone Vanua Arm wrestling challenge this morning.

Vodafone Head of Brands and Marketing Jayesh Sali says they organized the event as a build-up to the commemoration of Fiji’s 50th Independence Day.

He adds the event slogan – ‘stronger together’ is key for this competition which started two weeks ago.

“So we know people are suffering, we know the spirit are little down and Fiji people are not known for that. Fiji people are always known to be supportive and always happy. So this event will definitely add to the spirits and boost their morale.”

Participant’s 66-year-old Cakaudrove native Sesario Kenadina says such events help them refresh their minds during these trying times.

“I strongly support this kind of event as the price money can assist a lot of participants who might be facing financial hardship. I hope the organizing committee will make this event more bigger and better especially in the next few months.”

Similar competitions were held at major centres around the country and will continue for the next two weeks.

A participant who wins today’s open competition in Suva will participate in the final on the 9th of next month at the Vodafone Arena.