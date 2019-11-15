Arm wrestlers test their might

On the occasion of Fiji’s 50th year of Independence, Vodafone Fiji has been conducting a citizens’ engagement arm wrestling competition.

This has been done around the theme Stronger Together to promote greater pride, unity and patriotism amongst Fijians.

Vodafone Head of Brands and Marketing, Jayesh Sali says the one of its kind competition is intended to uplift the spirits of Fijians and reward them with prizes.

“Fiji people are known to be happy and known to be very sporty. Due to COVID and slowdown in business the spirit is a little bit dull so we want to uplift that spirit and bring people back on the track and in that happy and celebration mood on the occasion of 50th Independence”.

Sali says the arm-wrestling competition will help Fijians to remain connected in hard times.

The competition culminates with the finals during the Fiji Day weekend at the Vodafone Arena.