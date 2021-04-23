Areas of interest announced

Home

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports
April 29, 2021 5:30 pm
April 29, 2021 5:31 pm

The Health Ministry has announced the areas of interest in its effort to track anybody who could have come in contact with those who have so far tested positive of COVID-19.

People who were present at these venues and times and have not been contacted are to contact 158 and remain at home.

Suva-Nausori:
April 12th: FNU Nabua
April 13th: Evening at Burger King Nakasi
April 18th: 4-6pm at Nadera Catholic Church
April 15th: 12-2pm: BSP Thompson Street branch, FNPF Ellery Street, Caines Jannif on Renwick Road
April 17th: After 6pm at John Wesley School
April 19th: After 4.30pm at Bargain Box opposite Suva bus stand.
April 24th: i-Taukei Affairs office Suva HQ
April 24th: 10.30am-2pm at Manoca Kava Pounding Shop, Nausori

Navua:
April 16th: 12-1pm at Navua Agriculture Office

Ra
April 20-27: Ra Provincial office and compound

