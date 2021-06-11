Areas in Fletcher Road, Suva without electricity

Some areas in Fletcher Road, Suva are without electricity after a vehicle collided with an EFL power pole near the Vatuwaqa Cemetery this morning.

Chief Executive, Hasmukh Patel says teams have been dispatched and repair work is underway.

This is anticipated to be completed by this evening.

Article continues after advertisement

Areas affected include Fletcher Road from the Vatuwaqa Bridge to Nacara Street junction including the whole of Toa Street and side roads.

Drivers and machine operators have been urging to exercise caution while driving and maneuvering vehicles to avoid causing damage to EFL assets.