Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Tui Davutukia supports quarantine facility in Sigatoka|Korovou residents live in fear following COVID cases|Labasa Mill begins crushing |Fijians dispersed from a funeral gathering|HART residents receive rations from a Nadawa group|Mothers struggling to adapt to new normal|Logani village tightens security|Act to help economic recovery post-pandemic|Helping Hands Fiji assists families|Health officials plead for adherence|Six arrested for drinking grog in Nausori|All hands on deck: Fiji Medical Association|ROC Market to be held virtually|116 new cases with one more death|Elderly patient dies from COVID-19|New Korovou cluster a concern|Over 243,700 receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine|Concerns raised on misinformation about Sigatoka quarantine facilities|Red to green zone movement is complex: Ali|Second wave of the pandemic affects Construction Industry|Ministry addresses objections to quarantine facilities|Contacts called back for quarantine at CWM|More equipment to boost COVID-19 response effort|Government will continue assisting Fijians|Agricultural assistance for communities in lockdown|
Full Coverage

News

Areas in Fletcher Road, Suva without electricity

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
June 16, 2021 1:00 pm
[Source: EFL]

Some areas in Fletcher Road, Suva are without electricity after a vehicle collided with an EFL power pole near the Vatuwaqa Cemetery this morning.

Chief Executive, Hasmukh Patel says teams have been dispatched and repair work is underway.

This is anticipated to be completed by this evening.

Article continues after advertisement

Areas affected include Fletcher Road from the Vatuwaqa Bridge to Nacara Street junction including the whole of Toa Street and side roads.

Drivers and machine operators have been urging to exercise caution while driving and maneuvering vehicles to avoid causing damage to EFL assets.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.