Ardern looks forward to Fiji visit

The New Zealand Prime Minister’s visit to Fiji will focus on further strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

A media release on the New Zealand Parliament website quotes Ardern as saying that her meetings and visits while in Fiji will particularly focus on climate change, supporting women and strengthening democracy.

Ardern says Fiji is their biggest trading partner in the Pacific, over 200,000 New Zealanders visit the country every year, and Fiji has a powerful voice on climate issues internationally.

This will be the first visit by a New Zealand Prime Minister in four years and comes during the 50th anniversary of Fijian independence.

Ardern will land at Nausori Airport tonight.

She will hold meetings with Prime Minister Bainimarama, address students and staff at the University of the South Pacific, hold engagements with Fijian women leaders in government, business and civil society.

She will also pay respects at the Lautoka Jame Masjid in memory of three Fijians killed in the Christchurch terror attacks of March 15, 2019.

She will leave for Australia on Thursday.

[Source: Beehive.gov.nz]