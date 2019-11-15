Ardern expected to announce climate change contribution

New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern is later today set to announce a substantial amount of contribution to Fiji’s Climate Relocation and Displaced Peoples Trust Fund.

Ardern who is here on a state visit, is expected to make this announcement at the University of the South Pacific, where she will be speaking to staff and students.

New Zealand announced a $150 million package of Pacific-focused climate change assistance at the Pacific Islands Forum last August.

Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama had last year launched the world’s first relocation fund for people displaced by climate change.

He had then said the fund is one of the most effective ways of helping Fijian communities to adapt to climate change.

At the COP 25 meet in Spain last December, Bainimarama had also stated that five communities have been moved to date because of climate change and a further 42 were in the process of moving.