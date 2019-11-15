Archbishop to speak on sexual abuse allegations

Head of the Catholic Church of Fiji Archbishop Peter Loy Chong will today hold a press conference to speak about the reports of alleged sexual abuse of children within the Church.

Yesterday, Catholic Archdiocese of Suva Vicar-General Father Sulio Turagakacivi had told FBC News that they will conduct an investigation into the allegation.

TVNZ’s One News reported on Sunday that it investigated claims of a history of sexual abuse of children at the hands of catholic priests, brothers and teachers.

The media outlet has spoken with Fijians who claim to have been victims.

One News reports the alleged abuse was carried out by New Zealand priests and brothers who were moved to the Pacific and involves decades of alleged abuse, deceit, and cover-ups.

Some members of the Catholic Church believe this is a matter that must be investigated.

Father Sulio says they will look into these claims and if anyone is implicated, they will be referred to the relevant authorities.

Universally the Catholic Church has been criticized for alleged sex scandals linked to some of its senior officials.