Arbitrary eviction is unconstitutional says Raj

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is pleading with residential landlords to refrain from arbitrarily evicting tenants from their homes.

Director Ashwin Raj says arbitrary eviction is unconstitutional and a violation of the rights of a tenant who is told to vacate the rented property without a court order.

The Commission is receiving complaints from the public about landlords issuing a 24-hour notice to tenants to vacate their property.

The landlords are also reportedly disconnecting water and electricity supply or locking the tenants out.

The Fijian Constitution states that every person has the right to freedom from arbitrary eviction or to their home demolished, without a court order.

Raj highlights that landlords need to realise these are extraordinary times given the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy.

He says many Fijians have become jobless and is urging landlords to show compassion.