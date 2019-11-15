Arbitrarily evicted family temporarily placed in hotel

The family that was arbitrarily evicted from their flat in an informal settlement in Tamavua, Suva have been temporarily placed in a hotel.

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission confirmed that funds were collected by them and the Legal Aid Commission to support the family.

FHRADC Director Ashwin Raj says the eviction of the family of five is of grave concern.

Complainant Pramil Prasad, his elderly mother, his wife who had just given birth nine days ago and another five-year-old child were arbitrarily evicted last month.

Raj says they have raised the matter with the Minister for Housing and Community Development and it also raises several legal questions about rights, ownership and restitution of rights as renting out property in an informal settlement is unlawful.

The HRADC reiterates that arbitrary evictions constitute a violation of section 39 (1) of the Fijian Constitution which guarantees everyone the right to freedom from arbitrary evictions from his or her home or to have his or home demolished without an order of a court made after considering all the relevant circumstances.

The Commission is urging landlords to do the right thing by the law and respect the human dignity of people who may be in a financially precarious situation particularly in the context of COVID-19.