Aquaculture farmers receive timely assistance

13 aquaculture farmers around Lautoka today received a boost with the government providing over 165 bags of tilapia, prawn and shrimp feed.

Fisheries Minister Semi Koroilavesau says the farmers were identified based on the damage their farms sustained during TC Harold and also taking into account the COVID-19 pandemic.

58 aquaculture farms in the Western Division with damage calculated at $58,000 were affected during TC Harold.

Koroilavesau says aquaculture is one of the immediate solutions to food security, resource sustainability and climate change.

He adds their aim is to increase the production of tilapia and shrimp through innovative and tangible approaches.