APTC graduates to boost economy

200 graduates of the Australia Pacific Training Coalition (APTC) will boost the Fijian economy from today.

In his keynote address at the APTC graduation ceremony in Suva today, National Training and Productivity Centre Director, Dr Isimeli Tagicakiverata encouraged the students to use their skills and knowledge to make a difference in their workplaces and communities.

132 men and 65 women graduated at the first in-person APTC graduation ceremony, since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The graduates received qualifications in eight technical and vocational courses, ranging from air-conditioning and refrigeration, carpentry, electro-technology electrician, diesel fitting, individual support (ageing, home and community), wall and floor tiling, counselling and international skills training.

In his closing remarks, Australia’s Deputy High Commissioner, Paul Wilson says skills development was an important component of Australia’s development support to Fiji and the Pacific.