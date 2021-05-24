APTC and FNU work to strengthen Fiji’s aged care sector

Twenty-four Fijians are undertaking the Australia Pacific Training Coalition’s Certificate III in Individual Support (Ageing, Home & Community) program that is being delivered for the first time from the Fiji National University’s Nursing School in Tamavua, Suva.

The program is part of an existing partnership between APTC and FNU that is supported by the Australian Government.

FNU Acting Vice-Chancellor, Dr William May says it will grow Fiji’s skills in the aged care sector and deepen the long-standing relationship between APTC and FNU to further develop the quality of Technical and Vocational Education and Training in Fiji.

Dr May adds that as a dual-sector national University, the institution shared a common goal with APTC in providing accessible and relevant TVET training to students.

APTC Acting Country Director for Fiji, Gareth McGrath says a core focus for APTC is to work with national training providers to develop their capacity to deliver qualifications and skillsets to an international standard across a range of demand-driven industry sectors.

The current students will complete the Individual Support Program in July 2022.