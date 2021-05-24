Home

News

APTC and FNU collaborate to help strengthen Fiji’s TVET sector

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 29, 2021 4:20 pm

Good news for youth looking for further studies as work is underway to improve Technical and Vocational Education and Training in Fiji.

This comes as the Australia Pacific Training Coalition (APTC) and the Fiji National University (FNU) signed a partnership agreement today to deepen their longstanding relationship and further develop the quality and relevance of TVET in the country.

The new partnership will contribute towards the capability development of FNU’s workforce through targeted APTC training across the University’s TVET systems.

Article continues after advertisement

A focus will also be on enhancing FNU’s TVET provision, as well as a campaign to promote the advantages of TVET qualifications, which will be essential for Fiji’s post-pandemic economic recovery.

FNU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Toby Wilkinson says they have recently launched their new TVET platform for the region, TVET Pasifika, which aims to bring high-quality, relevant TVET programmes to students and employers in Fiji and across the Pacific. FNU is placing TVET at the very core of its identity and provision.

The FNU VC adds that he is pleased to be signing a new 12-month partnership agreement with APTC that will co-deliver on the objectives of strengthening the quality and relevance of TVET in Fiji and enhancing the physical and digital resources to deliver TVET at international standards.

The collaboration between the two institutions further extends Australia’s support for TVET in Fiji.

Australia’s High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes, says Australia remains committed to supporting the education of talented Fijians, particularly as Fiji responds to the challenges of COVID-19.

