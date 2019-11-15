Approvals are needed before excavation: Kumar

The Balabala Crescent area in New Town, Nasinu is slowly eroding, posing a risk to those who live in the surrounding area.

The Local Government Ministry has found that illegal excavation works were carried out to reclaim around 5 meters of land which led to a landslide in the area after continuous heavy rain last month.

Minister Premila Kumar is reminding Fijians to seek approval from the Town and Country Planning before reclaiming any land.

Kumar says in the Newtown case investigation is ongoing as the current owner had bought the property from someone else.

“Things become more complex when you have changed in hands and then how do you hold people into account. Particularly so when they have moved on and left the country.”

The Environment Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Joshua Wycliffe says they also step in and take action against illegal excavators and order them to rehabilitate the area.

“By law what we do is we impose rehabilitation there is a rehabilitation plan. Not just for excavation any form of extraction, excavation, or development when there is a breach in the law and breach in the environment protect then the Environment Ministry steps in.”

The Local Government Minister stressed it is important to adhere to relevant regulations in place when excavating a hillside, given its detrimental effects.