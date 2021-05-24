Home

Apprenticeship program benefits over 9000 Fijians

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
March 28, 2022 12:30 pm
The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation is encouraging young people to take up Technical and Vocational courses. [Source: FNU]

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation is encouraging young people to take up Technical and Vocational courses.

Federation Chief Executive Kameli Batiweti says the program is not a second-grade option but provides the basis for furthering one’s career prospects.

He adds that there is value in the program.

“It also improves the life-chances of a lot of Fijians. Higher-end degree apprenticeships also allow apprentices to gain University level qualifications after going first through the TVET apprenticeship program while working. There is no limit to how high and how far an apprentice can go”

The Fiji National University Apprenticeship Scheme is a 59-year-old program that has benefited more than 9,000 Fijians since its inception in 1963.

 

