Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
MOH monitoring unvaccinated red zones|COVID-19 is our common enemy says PM|Several people on Lakeba Island told to isolate|Maritime shipping measures to be strengthened|Leave for medical staff in the North deferred|Third wave of COVID-19 in Fiji as cases increase|309 new cases and one death recorded|Fijians urged to remain vigilant|Substantial community transmission in Labasa|Changes made to pre-departure testing|Dr. Fong visits the North as cases surge|Indoor gatherings pose high risk|Facilities prepared for possible surge in cases|MoH considers reintroducing restrictions|Huge turnout for booster shots, strain on manpower|Demand on ongoing surveillance increases|Positive cases identified following Christmas party|Escalated levels of community transmission expected|COVID-19 is an unfolding crisis: PM|109 COVID-19 positive cases recorded|North health care workers on-call|Omicron likely to enter Fijian communities|Fijians over the age of 18 eligible for booster dose|Increase in number of local COVID-19 cases|Fiji records 53 new COVID-19 cases|
Full Coverage

News

Appointment of Commissioners to the Commission of Inquiry

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
December 31, 2021 5:43 am
the President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has appointed the Commissioners to the Commission of Inquiry

Winston Thompson, Fay Yee, and Lala Sowane have been appointed as Commissioners to the Commission of Inquiry by the President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere to conduct an inquiry into the Office of the Auditor-General.

The Commissioners are expected to inquire into and report on: the conduct, operations, and performance of the Office of the Auditor-General; the capacity of the Office of the Auditor-General to carry out its functions and duties effectively and efficiently under the Constitution of the Republic of Fiji, the Audit Act 1969 and any other written law; whether the Office of the Auditor-General is carrying out its functions and duties, and exercising its powers in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Fiji, the Audit Act 1969 and any other written law, and acting within the scope of its constitutional and legislative powers, duties and functions; whether the Office of the Auditor-General is carrying out its functions and duties in accordance with internationally accepted audit procedures and requirements; and any associated matters considered to be relevant to the general objects of the inquiry.

The Commissioners must also make recommendations: to eliminate and prevent any unlawful, improper, ineffective or inefficient practices in the Office of the Auditor-General; for the effective and efficient delivery of the functions and duties of the Office of the Auditor-General under the Constitution of the Republic of Fiji, the Audit Act 1969 and any other written law; and for the adoption by the Office of the Auditor-General of internationally accepted audit procedures and requirements, and any other standard and transparent operating procedures.

Article continues after advertisement

The Commission has been directed to submit its findings and recommendations to the President within 3 months of the date of appointment or, upon the Commission’s request, such a long period as the President may direct.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.