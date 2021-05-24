Appointment of Commissioners to the Commission of Inquiry

Winston Thompson, Fay Yee, and Lala Sowane have been appointed as Commissioners to the Commission of Inquiry by the President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere to conduct an inquiry into the Office of the Auditor-General.

The Commissioners are expected to inquire into and report on: the conduct, operations, and performance of the Office of the Auditor-General; the capacity of the Office of the Auditor-General to carry out its functions and duties effectively and efficiently under the Constitution of the Republic of Fiji, the Audit Act 1969 and any other written law; whether the Office of the Auditor-General is carrying out its functions and duties, and exercising its powers in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Fiji, the Audit Act 1969 and any other written law, and acting within the scope of its constitutional and legislative powers, duties and functions; whether the Office of the Auditor-General is carrying out its functions and duties in accordance with internationally accepted audit procedures and requirements; and any associated matters considered to be relevant to the general objects of the inquiry.

The Commissioners must also make recommendations: to eliminate and prevent any unlawful, improper, ineffective or inefficient practices in the Office of the Auditor-General; for the effective and efficient delivery of the functions and duties of the Office of the Auditor-General under the Constitution of the Republic of Fiji, the Audit Act 1969 and any other written law; and for the adoption by the Office of the Auditor-General of internationally accepted audit procedures and requirements, and any other standard and transparent operating procedures.

The Commission has been directed to submit its findings and recommendations to the President within 3 months of the date of appointment or, upon the Commission’s request, such a long period as the President may direct.