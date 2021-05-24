Home

Apply for a lease before extracting sand: Dr Taga

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
February 2, 2022 4:30 pm
Individuals and companies have been told to apply for a license to extract sand from the Suva foreshore, whether it is for personal or commercial use.

Individuals and companies have been told to apply for a license to extract sand from the Suva foreshore, whether it is for personal or commercial use.

Ministry of Lands Permanent Secretary, Doctor Raijeli Taga says they continue to notice people extracting sand illegally along the Nasese and Suva foreshore and there might be unreported incidents from other parts of Fiji.

She adds that those involved in the illegal extraction of sand, soil, or gravel can be issued a Stop Work Order notice.

Article continues after advertisement

The Permanent Secretary says that most of these illegal incidents took place during the lockdown period.

“The response we got from some of them was that the hardware outlets were closed during the COVID lockdown and that was the only source of sand and gravel for their construction. That is not right. Because we are trying to improve the look and the environmental status of the foreshore.”

Doctor Taga adds that the Ministry is working to raise public awareness about how to legally obtain an extraction license, particularly for Fijians living in rural areas.

