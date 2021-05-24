Applications for unemployment assistance opens on Monday

The Government will be accepting applications for the second round of the Unemployment Benefit from Monday.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, says applications will close on 15th October, and only fully vaccinated Fijians can apply for the $360 assistance.

He says payments will be made from early next month.

“It will cover a three month period from November to January, all affected individuals 18-years and over in Viti Levu can apply by dialing *161# and they need to provide the following information, their full name, birth registration number, or citizenship number, date of birth, TAX identification number and FNPF number if any.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says all applicants must fill in a declaration stating they are fully vaccinated.

He says they must give consent for government to access the database to see if this is accurate.

He adds that no consent will mean the application will not be processed.

Sayed-Khaiyum says individuals who are employed and those who are receiving other forms of government assistance are not eligible.

He says civil servants are also not eligible as well as those who are receiving FNPF pension.

Sayed-Khaiyum says all students on TELS and Toppers scholarship receiving living allowances will also not be eligible.