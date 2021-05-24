Home

News

Application for harvesting licenses made easy

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
February 15, 2022 12:30 pm
Logging companies will soon be able to obtain harvesting licenses more efficiently and with a much quicker turn-around time.



Applications for harvesting licenses will be going online.

Permanent Secretary for Forestry, Pene Baleinabuli says their IT Department is working full time on this to ensure there are no gaps and they will be launching this new initiative in a few weeks.

Article continues after advertisement

He says going online will make the application process much faster and that approvals can be given in a day or two.

“If all logging companies do your bit, collect the information, submit it and if all the information is there, we want to assure you that our turnaround time will be 24 to 48 hours, especially when it reaches the Conservator of Forest’s desk in Suva.”

Baleinabuli adds that part of the process of approving the application will include validation on the ground by their officers, and this takes time.

 

