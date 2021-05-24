Home

AOSIS Chair shuns Fiji’s presentation

FBC News News Team [email protected] | @FBC_News
November 9, 2021 12:40 pm
[Source: Twitter]

Antigua and Barbuda pulled out of a proposal on Oceans made by Fiji at COP 26 during the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) coordination meeting.

The Caribbean nation is also the chair of AOSIS.

This has not gone down well with Fiji, which says it does not believe this position is in the long standing collaborative approach of AOSIS.

Antigua and Barbuda had emailed before the meeting saying it does not agree with any program on oceans at COP 26.

It says this should be taken up elsewhere and not at COP 26 and says it has other meetings to attend at COP 26 and cannot add an agenda to do with oceans.

It is believed that the last minute change of heart has come about due to talks and agreements with some bigger nations, which saw Antigua and Barbuda pull out.

Fiji has suggested having another briefing with the chair of AOSIS.

