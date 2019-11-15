Home

AON provides help to John Wesley students

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
July 24, 2020 2:14 pm

AON Insurance Company stepped in to provide food packs to some students of the John Wesley Primary School.

Associate Director Ema Tora says these students have been identified by the school to have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tora says this is part of their community work.

“Most students, their parents cannot afford to send their child to school with lunches so we have decided as a staff of AON Fiji that we would do lunches and also provide some stationery for some of the needy children here at John Wesley.”

AON today provides 150 stationery packs for Early Childhood students and 80 lunch packs for students identified by the school for not bringing lunch to school.

The community work is part of the AON United Day they celebrate annually.

